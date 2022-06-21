Hina Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Beach Pics and It Will Surely Melt Your Heart

If there is one television actress who never fails to disappoint fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks, then it is obviously Hina Khan. Each time the actress drops pictures on her social media handles, netizens are left completely impressed and stunned. Once again, Hina Khan is setting fire to the internet with her uber-cool beach pictures.

In these latest clicks, Hina Khan can be seen posing in a green monokini. She accessorised her look with a choker and funky sunglasses. She also added a colourful scarf to her look. The pictures are from Hina’s recent trip to Dubai. In the caption, Hina Khan wrote, “Soak up the sun Hon”.

Hina’s friends and fans including actress Drashti Dhami and Aamna Sharif among others were quick to flood the comment section of her post with fire emojis. “Now I know why today’s temperature is high,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady.”

On the work front, Hina Khan will be soon seen in Adeeb Rais’ new series Seven One. In the show, Hina will be playing the role of a police officer. Earlier this year, the first look of Hina Khan from the show was shared in which she was seen dressed in the uniform. “With great pride and excitement, we are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic Hina Khan in our upcoming series ‘SEVEN ONE’. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch out for Hina Khan in a never seen avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff,” the caption read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.