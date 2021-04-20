Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh’s Joyful Photos in Kashmir Valley Take Fans by Surprise

The fans of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh can’t keep calm as the photographs of the actors beaming with joy against the backdrop of snow-clad hills have taken the internet by storm. The post hinting at some “surprise” is adding fuel to the speculation that they might team up and fans are brimming with excitement.

Hina shared a glimpse of some fun moments they had along their way to Srinagar. In one of the pictures, the two are seen posing in front of a food joint, and in others, they are seen laughing and having a great time. While Hina looked comfortable in a tie-dye jumpsuit, Shaheer was clad in all-black smart casuals.

Hina possibly knew people would love to find them together, so she interestingly asked Shaheer to reveal the surprise in her caption. In response to Hina’s post, Shaheer uploaded another picture from the visit but wrote nothing leaving fans guessing.

Hina was previously seen in the music video ‘Bedard’ and Shaheer in ‘Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri’. Fans now speculate the duo are planning to collaborate for a new music video. It would be a pleasant surprise to watch this fresh pairing on screen. It could also be that Hina will be joining ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’ which also stars Shaheer.

“Surprise - any music video or web series?” asked a user on Hina’s post, tagging both the actors.

Prior to the music video, Hina last starred in the web series Damaged 2 and the movie Wish List, which she produced herself.

Shaheer married his long-time girlfriend Ruchika Kapoor in a low-key affair in November 2020. The couple opted for a court marriage, followed by traditional ceremonies that took place in Shaheer’s hometown Jammu and Ruchika’s residence in Mumbai. On the work front, ALTBalaji and Zee5’s show Paurashpur was the actor’s last featured show.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here