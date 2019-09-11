Hina Khan Shares First Look From Her Indo-Hollywood Film The Country of the Blind

Hina Khan on Wednesday shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind, the 'Indo-Hollywood' project in which she will essay the role of a blind girl named Gosha. The film is based on the book by HG Wells of the same name.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a series of images from the film. She captioned the post, “Meet Gosha. My first Indo-Hollywood project, directed by our very own and talented Rahat Kazmi.”

The first picture shows Hina’s character in a close-up where she is looking out of the frame. Her eyes sport a greenish hue and she has kept her hair untied. In the other pictures, she is seen dressed in animal hide and wielding a rustic bow and arrow. The third image was monochrome with her back facing the camera.

In one of the pictures, Hina is seen all fierce prepping to shoot an arrow. The first look of Hina Khan was well received by her fans and followers. Since being posted, the pictures have already received over 1 lakh 43 thousand likes.

“This is brilliant look...May you explore the unexplored,” wrote a person on the comment section. “Stunner!! All the best,” wrote actor Rohit Roy, athlete Geeta Phogat too commented on the picture, “You look stunning. Best of luck dear Hina.”

Hina has made her debut in films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

In an interview with the Times of India, Hina Khan talked about her choice of movies and narrated how most girls, aspiring to be actresses, look for roles in commercial movies.

"Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind," she said.

For her role, Hina attended a blind school workshop, which she says, was a great learning experience. "Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others," she said.

The film is being directed by Rahat Kazmi and is jointly produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and Tariq Khan Productions, Hiro’s Faar Better Films & Turn Key Films (USA).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.