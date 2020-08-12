Hina Khan Shares Fresh Look From Naagin 5 in Red Glittery Blouse And Skirt

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5, has shared fresh look of herself from the sets of the show. In the reel, Hina is seen in a glamorous desi avatar.

Taking to Instagram the actress shared a reel, captioning it, "Ufff teri ada."

View this post on Instagram Ufff Teri Ada #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

Meanwhile, the previous season, Naagin 4, ended last week and the new season was introduced with Hina's breif appearance at the flag end. The previous season starred Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show.

Hina, who has previously worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told IANS, "Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show."

She further said, "You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience. I am glad that I am exploring this."

The new season, which aired its first episode on August 9, features Hina, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles.