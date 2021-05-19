Hina Khan Shares Her Version of 'Patthar Wargi' For Late Father, Says She Can See Him Everyday

Popular television actress Hina Khan has lost her father, Aslam Khan in the recent past. She misses him and often dedicates posts on social media to her father. As the actress is basking in the success of her newly launched music video Patthar Wargi, she got emotional while sharing her own version of the song.

In the Instagram video, the actress can be seen standing in the balcony of her home. While the song Patthar Wargi was playing in the background, Hina pointed towards a distant spot towards the sky from her balcony. She wrote that this is how her father chose to remain close to the family. She revealed that she can see her father every day from her balcony. He is still close to them and has not left his family alone. She further stated, “I know you are watching our back Dad… Your Family loves you.”

Reminiscing her father, Hina chose the lyrics of her newly released video as the caption of the video. The actress wrote that she misses her father a lot and is unable to think of anything else than him.

The post left her friends and fans overwhelmed. Many including Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta and Asees Kaur dropped a series of heart emojis on the post.

Hina was very close to her father. she was shooting for a project with Shaheer Sheikh in Srinagar when her father passed away due to cardiac arrest. She immediately rushed back to Mumbai. The actress even contracted coronavirus after few days of her father’s demise. Recently, Hina informed via a social media post that she has recovered from Covid-19.

Lately, Hina’s music video Patthar Wargi has released on YouTube. The song crooned by Ranvir is composed by B Praak. Its lyrics are written by Jaani. Hina is seen performing opposite Tanmay Ssingh in the video.

