Hina Khan Shares Throwback Pic From An Award Function, Nakuul Mehta Teases Her

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan shared a throwback photograph of herself from an award function, where she was awarded for her role Komolika in the show, Kasauti Zindagi Ki. In the photograph, the actress can be seen seated on a chair as she looks towards the stage with all her focus.

Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, "#AwardsNight #SunehraRang...I miss the Touch...Woh bhi kya din the ...This one is from the...#Indian TeleAwards...It was a komolicious evening @indtellyawards," wrote the actress.

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, who hosted the award function that evening, took to the comments section of Hina's post and wrote, "Stage pe HOST ko in nazron se dekhna band haro. Bechaara, apna kaam kaise karega. waise kaafi mazza aya tha host karke (Stop staring at the host. How will the poor host concentrate on hosting. Anyway, it was quite fun to host that event) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Hina, who is quite active on social media keeps posting her work-out videos and pictures. Recently, flaunting her back in photos, she wrote on social media, "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."