Hina Khan Shares Throwback Pictures of Her Father: Keep Smiling in Heaven Angel

Television actress Hina Khan was seen reminiscing the good times that she spent with her father before she lost him to a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20 this year. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of heartwarming pictures with her father, Aslam Khan, on social media, giving her followers a look into the special bond she shared with him.

Hina even wrote little notes, expressing her emotions along with every picture she posted on her Instagram Stories. She lamented that now she is only left with memories of wonderful moments.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a picture where she was hugging her father. “I don’t know what to write. Miss you," she wrote.

She also posted a series of pictures on Instagram stories. In one of the throwback photos, her father can be seen smiling at the camera as his daughter hugs him and looks at him fondly. She adds an emotional note to this picture, asking her father to “keep smiling in heaven”. The photographs are proof of their closeness.

In another photo, the star’s father can be seen getting ready for snorkelling and she mentioned how he loved to live life to the fullest.

Hina shared nine pictures of her father on the photo-sharing app, including solo ones, and each line that she wrote on her stories revealed how terribly she is missing him.

Earlier too, the actress was often seen sharing pictures and videos with her father on social media. One of the clips of banter between the father and daughter went viral last year. In the video, her father can be seen telling her that he has blocked all her credit and debit cards so that she could save some money.

Hina is an active social media user, however, stayed away from the apps for a few days after her father’s demise. A few days ago, Hina added "Daddy’s Strong Girl” to her bio on Instagram and Twitter.

The star was shooting in Kashmir for a music video when she received the news about her father’s death. She rushed back to Mumbai for his last rites, but soon after she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under quarantine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here