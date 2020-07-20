Hina Khan Shares Throwback Video, Nakuul Mehta Warns Her Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan recently shared a throwback video of herself, where she can be seen jumping joyfully on a beach. The actress posted the video on Instagram and said that she wants to fly. But, what caught everyone’s attention is the hilarious conversation between Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her good friend Nakuul Mehta in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram I wanna fly #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 19, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

The Ishqbaaz actor took to the comment section of Hina’s post and dropped a comment addressing her boyfriend Rocky. Nakuul wrote, "@rockyj1 Bhai, saambhalo! Uddni ko chetawaani de rahi hai tumhaari joru (Brother, take care! Your girlfriend is threatening to fly away) (sic)." To which, Rocky replied, "@nakuulmehta hahah Patang ki Jagah Aasman mein hai...aur dorr ki haatho me...bhai..(the kite's place in the sky but the thread is still in the hands) (sic)." Hina was quick to notice the conversation between Rocky and Nakuul and pulled them straight, she said, "@nakuulmehta you boys. I am no Dor, no Patang... I am Dabang #SherKhan". A few days ago, when the actress had shared another throwback of herself from an award function hosted by Nakuul. The actor had teased Hina on that post too. Nakuul wrote in the comments section, "Stage pe HOST ko in nazron se dekhna band haro. Bechaara, apna kaam kaise karega. waise kaafi mazza aya tha host karke (Stop staring at the host. How will the poor host concentrate on hosting. Anyway, it was quite fun to host that event) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Hina has resumed work post the lockdown. The actress has been dubbing for her upcoming projects.