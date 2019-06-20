Hina Khan Shines Bright in a Stunning Yellow Halter-neck Dress, See Pics

Ever since Hina Khan made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet this year, she has been setting the fashion bar high for everyone in the entertainment industry and show biz. She recently handed out major fashion goals as she flaunted her perfect style sense in the perfect summer dress, while serving major inspiration to everyone who follows the actress and otherwise.

In her latest pics posted on Instagram, Hina can be seen dressed in a trendy halter-neck yellow dress with side slits and knot-detailing, which is giving out refreshing summer vibes. The actress accessorized her midi-dress with pearl and golden earrings and golden strappy high heels. Hina's messy hairdo complemented her elegant look. She chose to keep a few strands of her hair loose, which added some extra charm to her trendy summer outfit.

Hina chose to keep her makeup nude-hued, while opting for a nude shade lipstick and nude blush. Her eyebrows were on fleek and her eye make-up consisted of brown eye shadow and a thin stroke of eyeliner and Kajal with a dash of mascara. See pics here:

Hina unveiled the poster of her first Bollywood film Lines at the Cannes Film Festival. However, all was not well for her when she visited the French Riviera for the mega event. A journalist took a dig at Hina's TV background and tried to put her down. Despite all odds, she amassed major support from the fraternity for her endeavours.

