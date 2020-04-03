MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Hina Khan Shows How to Not Carry Coronavirus Into Your Homes After Grocery Shopping, Watch Video

Hina Khan Shows How to Not Carry Coronavirus Into Your Homes After Grocery Shopping, Watch Video

Hina Khan has uploaded an informative video on Instagram explaining how you can sanitize your grocery items before taking them into your house.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Due to an increase in the number of coronavirus patients, it is important to take utmost care in keeping themselves safe. Actress Hina Khan has taken it upon herself to share safety tips with her followers on social media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has been posting informative videos to help people take measures to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus. Her latest video shows how one can ensure that the virus isn't carried into our homes through grocery items and vegetables.

Hina had stepped out to buy groceries, and showed how important it is to sanitise everything before she enters the house. She took out all the stuff she dipped the packaged items in a bucket of hot water with soap and Dettol. The stuff that would be ruined if dipped into water were wiped with sanitiser.

The actress uploaded the video to her IGTV and said, "#Covid19SafetyMeasures. Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us all avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether (sic)"

Hina has also been sharing videos of her engaged in household work during the lockdown - from scrubbing the floor to washing doormats.

Read: Hina Khan Cries as She Scrubs Doormats, Watch Video

