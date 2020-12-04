News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Movies
    1-MIN READ

    Hina Khan Shows Off Perfectly Toned Body in Scorching Bikini Photo-op

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Going by her recent photos, Hina Khan has been having the time of her life in Maldives.

    Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest Instagram photo, Hina is a picture of oomph in pink bikini.

    Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in Maldives. In her new bikini photo-op, she soaks up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps.

    The comment section is not surprisingly flooded with fire and heart emojis, while many fans described the image simply as "hot".

    Earlier, Hina shared photos on a beach in easy-breezy dresses. Her fans aren't complaining. In fact, in October, Hina garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram.

    The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" star is known for participating in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss". She also recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5".

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...