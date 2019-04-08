English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan Slammed By Diet Sabya Yet Again for 'Copying' Shilpa Shetty's Outfit
A blue saree-dress worn by Hina Khan has been termed a 'copy' of an outfit worn by Shilpa Shetty by the anonymous fashion critic handle Diet Sabya.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
The Instagram page Diet Sabya, which has taken upon itself the responsibility of calling out plagiarism in fashion, has aimed its guns at Hina Khan once again. The TV actress has now come under fire for wearing a saree-dress that looks very similar to an Amit Aggarwal outfit worn by Shilpa Shetty.
Shilpa is known to experiment with her saris, wearing them as saree gowns and in other Indo-Western styles made by some of the top designers. This one-shoulder-off Amit Aggarwal number is made of a blue silk saree wrapped in an innovative manner. Hina's outfit is also made in the same fashion and same colour, hence prompting the call-out of being a copycat.
Take a look:
This is not the fist time Diet Sabya has called out the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress. They had also said that the pink outfit she wore to Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch party was a copy, which did not go down well with the actress.
The former Bigg Boss contestant had a sharp reaction to the criticism and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also voiced his support, saying that taking inspiration from an international designer does not mean copying them. It's yet to be seen if Hina has a comeback for Diet Sabya this time around as well.
Diet Sabya targets Bollywood actresses on a daily basis, uncovering originals of the seemingly copied designs sported by B-Town's leading ladies.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Shilpa is known to experiment with her saris, wearing them as saree gowns and in other Indo-Western styles made by some of the top designers. This one-shoulder-off Amit Aggarwal number is made of a blue silk saree wrapped in an innovative manner. Hina's outfit is also made in the same fashion and same colour, hence prompting the call-out of being a copycat.
Take a look:
This is not the fist time Diet Sabya has called out the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress. They had also said that the pink outfit she wore to Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch party was a copy, which did not go down well with the actress.
The former Bigg Boss contestant had a sharp reaction to the criticism and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also voiced his support, saying that taking inspiration from an international designer does not mean copying them. It's yet to be seen if Hina has a comeback for Diet Sabya this time around as well.
Diet Sabya targets Bollywood actresses on a daily basis, uncovering originals of the seemingly copied designs sported by B-Town's leading ladies.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Sums Up RCB's Sixth Straight Loss in IPL With Hilarious Yet Brutal Memes
- Avengers Endgame Press Event Features Empty Chairs for the 'Fallen' Superheroes
- Did You Know Avengers 'Winter Soldier' Was in 'Game Of Thrones' First Episode?
- DC Superhero Film Shazam Earns Rs 1097 Cr Worldwide in Three Days
- Jeetendra Dances to Jawani Jaaneman With Wife at 77th Birthday Bash, Ekta Kapoor Shares Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results