Hina Khan Slammed By Diet Sabya Yet Again for 'Copying' Shilpa Shetty's Outfit

The Instagram page Diet Sabya, which has taken upon itself the responsibility of calling out plagiarism in fashion, has aimed its guns at Hina Khan once again. The TV actress has now come under fire for wearing a saree-dress that looks very similar to an Amit Aggarwal outfit worn by Shilpa Shetty.Shilpa is known to experiment with her saris, wearing them as saree gowns and in other Indo-Western styles made by some of the top designers. This one-shoulder-off Amit Aggarwal number is made of a blue silk saree wrapped in an innovative manner. Hina's outfit is also made in the same fashion and same colour, hence prompting the call-out of being a copycat.Take a look:This is not the fist time Diet Sabya has called out the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress. They had also said that the pink outfit she wore to Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch party was a copy, which did not go down well with the actress.The former Bigg Boss contestant had a sharp reaction to the criticism and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also voiced his support, saying that taking inspiration from an international designer does not mean copying them. It's yet to be seen if Hina has a comeback for Diet Sabya this time around as well.Diet Sabya targets Bollywood actresses on a daily basis, uncovering originals of the seemingly copied designs sported by B-Town's leading ladies.