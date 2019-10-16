Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
As new 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif stepped in to play the role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', people are drawing comparisons between her and Hina Khan. However, Hina disagrees with such opinions.
image of Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, courtesy of Instagram
Hina Khan left an indelible mark on the image of a TV vamp when she stepped into the shoes of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Her portrayal of the negative character won many hearts but all things said and done, Hina has bid adieu to the show and has moved on in her career.
New Komolika Aamna Sharif has entered the show and naturally people were drawn towards comparing the two actresses on-screen, as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia, who played the Komolika in the show's original run. And now, comparisons between Aamna and Hina has left the latter upset.
Hina even came out in support of Aamna playing Komolika and wrote on Twitter, "Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent. I understand SM traffic but not fair!" (sic)
Check out Hina's tweet in support of Aamna here:
Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair! https://t.co/K9dZcNoUC6— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 15, 2019
Originally, Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika. In the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna play the lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Doesn't Jennifer Aniston Have a Better Phone Camera, Ask Fans After Viral 'Friends' Selfie
- Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
- Watch: Adorable Video Shows Man Dancing with Stray Dog in the Middle of the Night
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro