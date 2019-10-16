Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

As new 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif stepped in to play the role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', people are drawing comparisons between her and Hina Khan. However, Hina disagrees with such opinions.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
image of Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, courtesy of Instagram

Hina Khan left an indelible mark on the image of a TV vamp when she stepped into the shoes of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Her portrayal of the negative character won many hearts but all things said and done, Hina has bid adieu to the show and has moved on in her career.

New Komolika Aamna Sharif has entered the show and naturally people were drawn towards comparing the two actresses on-screen, as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia, who played the Komolika in the show's original run. And now, comparisons between Aamna and Hina has left the latter upset.

Hina even came out in support of Aamna playing Komolika and wrote on Twitter, "Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent. I understand SM traffic but not fair!" (sic)

Check out Hina's tweet in support of Aamna here:

Originally, Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika. In the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna play the lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram