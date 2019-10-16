Hina Khan left an indelible mark on the image of a TV vamp when she stepped into the shoes of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Her portrayal of the negative character won many hearts but all things said and done, Hina has bid adieu to the show and has moved on in her career.

New Komolika Aamna Sharif has entered the show and naturally people were drawn towards comparing the two actresses on-screen, as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia, who played the Komolika in the show's original run. And now, comparisons between Aamna and Hina has left the latter upset.

Hina even came out in support of Aamna playing Komolika and wrote on Twitter, "Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent. I understand SM traffic but not fair!" (sic)

Check out Hina's tweet in support of Aamna here:

Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair! https://t.co/K9dZcNoUC6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 15, 2019

Originally, Kasautii Zindagii Kay starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika. In the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Aamna play the lead roles.

