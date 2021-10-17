Hina Khan Slams Violent Behaviour of Bigg Boss 15 Participants: 'Are You Enjoying Smackdown and Raw?'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has a question for Bigg Boss, and it has to do everything with the ongoing aggressiveness shown by the housemates in Bigg Boss 15. Following the verbal abuses and physical fights, Hina, through a series of tweets asked the show makers if the rules of the game has changed as the current season has started to feel like ‘smackdown and RAW’.

“So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What’s happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don’t tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist..(sic)", her tweet read.

So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What’s happening BB.. BiggieBoo?I usually don’t tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist..— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 16, 2021

In a separate tweet, she added, “With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasudari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don’t blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable"

Even Salman Khan criticised the housemates in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to their behaviour. In the episode, he said that they are breaking several rules and are putting up a wrong example on national television. The host was highly disappointed and addressed everyone individually.

This year the housemates consist of Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Ishaan Sehgal and Bigg Boss OTT participants Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

