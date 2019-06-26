Hina Khan Surprises Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee on Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets

Hina Khan, best known for playing the vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was recently back on the sets of the show that catapulted her to TV stardom and fans couldn't be more excited. Hina, who bid adieu to the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay because of her prior work commitments surprised her former co-stars Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita and others on the sets of the show.

Pooja Banerjee, who plays Anurag's sister Nivedita, took to Instagram to share a few fun videos featuring Hina, Sahil Anand, Uday Tikekar and Shubhaavi Choksey. They could be seen having fun in between the shots. Besides Pooja, Hina also shared a couple of pictures and videos on her Insta story. The entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay seemed happy to have their Komolika back. They share an incredible bond with each other and are often seen hanging out together.

Recently, Kasautii team was also seen rooting for Hina as she made a spectacular debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to promote her film ‘Lines’.

However, on the work front right now, she is shooting for her next film Wish List. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the movie will see UK- based actor Jitendra Rai alongside Hina Khan.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Pooja Banerjee is also planning to leave the show because of her reported participation in the controversial Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. A SpotboyE report said that Pooja had been approached by makers of Bigg Boss 13 and the actress was pretty serious about participating in the controversial show. However, Pooja has not given any confirmation as of yet.