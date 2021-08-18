Hina Khan Sweats It Out in Gym, Flaunts Her Abs in Mirror Selfie

Hina Khan just dropped sneak peeks from her exercise routine and we can’t take our eyes off. I mean, how can you when she, in her abs, and in her post-workout glow looks so darn drop-dead beautiful. Hina takes her workout quite seriously and she keeps posting pictures to motivate her Instafam to take up the healthy way to stay in shape.

A few days back, the actress shared a few snippets on her Instagram Stories and they are making us look too bad. In one of the videos, Hina can be seen sweating it out in the treadmill at the gym. Dressed in a pink tank top and black athleisure, Hina paired her gym look with a printed hairband. In another picture, she can be seen showing off her hard work – her abs – in a mirror selfie. In another video, she can be seen working out like a villain in a gym bike. “Work in progress,” Hina added the words with her picture – but we have to say, she is already there!

The actress is chilling in her current pink hoodie and the pictures are cuteness-overloaded. Hina dropped a few pictures from her selfie session on her Instagram Stories wearing the hoodie and they are making us go aww. She, in the latter part of the day, also shared pictures from her workout diaries on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, the actress has shared a heartbreaking video of her mother celebrating her late father’s birthday by cutting a cake on his behalf. “She chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on his behalf,” read an excerpt of her post. Hina lost her father to a heart attack, in April this year.

Star of TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina had participated in multiple reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

