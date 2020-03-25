Hina Khan Takes Inspiration From Salman Khan, Channelises Her Inner Artiste During Quarantine

Hina Khan seems to have taken inspiration from Salman Khan as she self-isolates at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Salman recently posted a video of himself doing sketching on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen making a sketch very quickly using drawing pad and chalk.
Similarly, Hina also shared two pictures in her Instagram story in which she can be seen channeling her inner picasso. She called the sketching a form of meditation and said she would share it soon with her followers.
The actress also shared a video few days ago in which she was mopping the floor in her house. The video also showed her brother washing dishes and her father wiping the bathroom floor. Through this video, Hina paid tribute to mothers, "who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint."
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day. A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps interacting with her followers by sharing pictures and videos.
