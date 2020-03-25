Hina Khan Takes Inspiration From Salman Khan, Channelises Her Inner Artiste During Quarantine

Hina Khan seems to have taken inspiration from Salman Khan as she self-isolates at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Salman recently posted a video of himself doing sketching on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen making a sketch very quickly using drawing pad and chalk.















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

Similarly, Hina also shared two pictures in her Instagram story in which she can be seen channeling her inner picasso. She called the sketching a form of meditation and said she would share it soon with her followers.

The actress also shared a video few days ago in which she was mopping the floor in her house. The video also showed her brother washing dishes and her father wiping the bathroom floor. Through this video, Hina paid tribute to mothers, "who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint."

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps interacting with her followers by sharing pictures and videos.

Follow @News18Movies for more