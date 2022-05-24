Hina Khan Takes the French Rivera by Storm in Stunning Satin Dress with Thigh-high Slit; See Pics

Hina Khan is taking the French Rivera by storm once again in this gorgeous look! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is among the many Indian stars attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. On Tuesday, the actress shared a couple of new pictures from the film festival, and we are short of words.

In the pictures posted by Hina, we see her looking absolutely stunning in a sexy satin dress with shimmery detailing. . She accessorised her look with dazzling earrings and a ring. Keeping her makeup game on point, the actress tied her hair into a stylish bun. She rounded of her look with a pair of silver high heels. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as ” A very good morning from the French Riviera 💙.. #cannes2022 #cannesfilmfestival #frenchriviera.”

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans flooded the post with likes.Hina’s friends from the industry showered love on the gorgeous diva.

Gauahar Khan took to the comments section, writing, “Killin it! 🔥,”Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Killing it❤️🔥.”

Earlier, Hina treated fans with a stunning picture in a golden dress. She matched the bold dress, featuring a thigh-high slit, with a pair of oversized pearl earrings. She tied her hair into a glamourous bun and completed her OOTD with a pair of golden heels. Hina shared the pictures with the caption, “Some yellow love.”

The actress received praises from many. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Hinaaaaa you r killing it n how.” Saisha Shinde wrote,“Uffffffffffff.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Killin it.”

Hina made her first red carpet appearance on Friday. She was seen wearing a gorgeous high-low lilac gown by Sophie Couture for her first red carpet appearance this year. She attended the screening of “Eo” at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

During the festival, Hina spoke to Film Companion and confessed she was disheartened that she wasn’t invited to the India Pavilion at Cannes. Hina said that the bias towards TV stars still exists. “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” she said.

