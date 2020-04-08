Hina Khan Teaches Her Fans How To Make Masks at Home, Watch Video

Television actress Hina Khan is not leaving any stone unturned to spread awareness on the pandemic. Now, the 32-year-old actress has donned the tutor’s hat for her fans. Yes, you read it right. The former Big Boss contestant has uploaded a video on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen explaining an easy way of making masks by using a piece of old cloth at home.

In the five-minute-long video, she chose two clothes and then measured them and went on to sew the fabric. At the end of the video, she along with her father wear the handmade masks.

“So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself,” read the caption.

Earlier, Hina had shared a video where she had displayed the correct way of using a face mask.

Prior to Hina, actor Rohit Purohit had also made a mask by using a handkerchief and had encouraged his followers to make a mask at home.

