Hina Khan Teaches Her Fans How To Make Masks at Home, Watch Video

Television actress Hina Khan is not leaving any stone unturned to spread awareness on the pandemic. Now, the 32-year-old actress has donned the tutor’s hat for her fans. Yes, you read it right. The former Big Boss contestant has uploaded a video on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen explaining an easy way of making masks by using a piece of old cloth at home.
In the five-minute-long video, she chose two clothes and then measured them and went on to sew the fabric. At the end of the video, she along with her father wear the handmade masks.
“So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself,” read the caption.
View this post on Instagram
So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19
Earlier, Hina had shared a video where she had displayed the correct way of using a face mask.
View this post on Instagram
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
Prior to Hina, actor Rohit Purohit had also made a mask by using a handkerchief and had encouraged his followers to make a mask at home.
Follow @News18Movies for more