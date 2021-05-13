Hina Khan Tests Negative for Covid-19, Interacts with Fans in Late Father’s T-shirt

Popular face of the Indian television industry, Hina Khan recently conducted a live session with her fans on Instagram. She was seen sporting her late father’s t-shirt while she interacted with them. Taking the opportunity, the actress informed about her health and updated she has tested negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Hina took to Instagram and engaged in a live session with her fans. During the live chat, the actress shared that she was diagnosed with Coronavirus after her return from Srinagar. She revealed that she didn’t follow precautions while on her journey back to Mumbai from Srinagar upon her father’s demise last month. She added, “…while returning from Srinagar, I was not in a state of mind (to take precautions),which is why whatever happened, happened.”

She was grateful that her family tested negative. Hinting about her health, Hina confirmed that now she is faring well though still feels mild symptoms and weakness. The actress disclosed that she couldn’t even fast during Ramadan owing to her debility. Furthermore, she added that her health is on the road to recovery and will get better with time.

Hina is going through a rough patch in life due to her father’s sudden demise last month. Talking about her father, the actress who was wearing a peach and white striped t-shirt revealed, “No, I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy’s strong girl. I am wearing his tshirt." Remembering her father, the actress put a smile on her face and told that he is there everywhere for her.

The actress took the opportunity to thank all her friends and fans for supporting her all this while. Even the people whom she was least expecting from came forward to help her during this toughest phase of life. She opened that she was overwhelmed to receive immense love, blessings and prayers from everyone.

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Hina’s upcoming video has recently been shared on social media. The song sung by Ranvir and B Praak is titled Patthar Wargi. It features Hina alongside Tanmay Ssingh. The video will be released on May 14.

Hina Khan became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

She was last seen in Stebin Ben’s music video for Bedard. Before that she was seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she stayed for two weeks as a ‘Toofani senior’ along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She also launched the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

