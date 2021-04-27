Hina Khan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes Into Quarantine

Actress Hina Khan, whose father recently passed away in Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19. Informing fans of her diagnosis on social media, Hina shared, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have home quarantined myself and taking necessary precautions."

Earlier, Hina had announced her departure from social media mourning the loss of her father Aslam Khan. Announcing the same, she had shared a note on social media, which read, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

