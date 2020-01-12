Take the pledge to vote

Hina Khan Thanks Fans for Trending 11 Years of Hina Khan on Social Media

Hina Khan fans flooded social media in appreciation of her. The actress' first show on TV 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' debuted in 2009 same day today.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to acknowledge an online trend started in her appreciation-- 11 Years of Hina Khan. Actually, the day marks 11 years of her TV debut in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which made her popular in the TV circuit. Her latest is a web series--Damaged 2-- releasing January 14 on Hungama Play.

Read: Streaming Now: Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget Make Web Series Debut With Damaged 2 and Code M

Hina Khan

Many fans flooded social media with appreciation post for Hina and she was showered with fans' affection. Check out some reactions below:

Meanwhile, Hina's Bollywood film Hacked, a stalker thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, will release on February 7. Zee Studios will release the film that also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Vikram said that when he saw Hina after her Bigg Boss stint, he knew she was the perfect choice for the role.

"Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected," Bhatt told IANS referring to her show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

(With inputs from IANS)

