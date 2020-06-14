Hina Khan To Divyanka Tripathi, 'Shocked' TV Celebs Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Unfortunate Demise

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide has sent shockwaves through the television industry. Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra home on Sunday, Mumbai police confirmed.

TV celebrities including Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Krystle D'souza, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey and others have expressed grief over the demise of the versatile actor.

"Is this actually true? I'm in a shock," wrote Hina on her Instagram Story.

Actress Shweta Tiwari also could not believe the news. She shared a throwback photo with Sushant and wrote, "Oh my god! NO!NO NO NO!!!! Why Why???? ##RIP." (sic)

Actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a screenshot of one Sushant's poem, writing, "I wish this was not true. May you rest in peace Sushant."

Here's what other celebs posted:

Sushant had dropped out of engineering to pursue his acting career. He honed his acting skills at Barry John Acting School. He rose to fame with television show Pavitra Rishta and found his big break in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che! Later, he acted in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story- a biographical film on the former Indian cricket captain. The film established him as Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actors. He went on to appear in several critically-acclaimed films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.

Sushant also participated in some reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where he emerged as the first runner-up. The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive. His upcoming film, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, is in post-production.





This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).





