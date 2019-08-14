Hina Khan to Hoist National Flag at 73rd Independence Day Celebration in New York

After celebrating Rakshabandhan with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's family in Mumbai, Hina Khan jetted off to New York, where she will be hoisting the Indian national flag at the Big Apple on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Talking about the big privilege, Hina told Indian Express, "Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great."

Ever since Hina touched down in New York, she has been posting images and videos of her and Rocky to her Instagram account. She captioned one of her posts as: "I have got a crush on the world.. so lemme just go on the other side and take a look😬✈️ #TravelTales with my travel buddy @rockyj1."

Here are some of the pics from Hina's Insta stories:

