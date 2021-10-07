Hina Khan to Radhika Apte, Actresses Who Faced Rejections Based on Skin Colour and Not Skills

Actress Hina Khan, who became a household name because of the Hindi television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and continued to impress fans with her subsequent projects, recently revealed that she didn’t get to play a Kashmiri girl’s role even though she is a Kashmiri. She shared, “I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough. I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad."

Here are more talented actresses who faced rejections based on their complexion, and not skills:

Gulki Joshi was told ‘Aap looks me itna match nhi karte ho’

Television actress Gulki Joshi had shared, “There have been times when I have been told, ‘Aap looks me itna match nhi karte ho, but aap performer achhe ho toh hum aapko cast kar lete hain. (You don’t match so much look wise, but you are good performer so we will cast you)’ I don’t know if it was a compliment or an insult but it has happened."

Bipasha Basu’s first adjective was ‘dusky’ for a long time

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, too, was no exception to this. She had shared, “At 15-16 I started modelling and then I won the supermodel contest… all newspapers read… dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner. I wondered why Dusky is my first adjective??? There was a strong mindset of beauty and how an actress should look and behave."

Radhika Apte was told, ‘If you are dusky, you will be cast as a village girl’

‘Netflix girl’ Radhika Apte, who has earned a reputation for doing unconventional roles, had said, “We still don’t have a really dark-skinned actresses, do we? If she is cast, it will be a special film, a one-off. Out of all the new faces launched, do you see a dark girl? There is still a bias. If you are dusky, you will be cast as a village girl. I faced this a lot myself. "

Esha Gupta was called ‘Kaali Maa’ owing to her skin tone

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta opened up about being called ‘Kaali Maa’ owing to her skin tone. She had said, “I remember one of my aunts used to call me Kaali Maa, and I used to get upset about it. I remember when I used to go to meetings or auditions, people used to say, ‘Oh, you should do your colour light or take those injections, which cost a lot of money.’”

While we talk about diversity and representation in showbiz, there is still an inherent bias that runs deep within the society which women have to still battle against.

