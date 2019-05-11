English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan Touches 5 Million Followers on Instagram, Celebrates with Her Team
Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Lines.
Image: Instagram/Hina Khan
Hina Khan touched 5 million followers on Instagram recently and the actor obviously cannot keep calm.
The 31-year-old actor, best known for her stints in TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Big Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindgii Kay’s reboot, took to Instagram on Saturday to share several photos and videos of the celebration that she had with her team and friends.
In the videos, she can be seen wearing a grey dress, cutting a large cake and sharing the feat with her close ones. Hina also shared several photos of the bouquets and wishes that she received from her well wishers.
Check them out here:
On the professional front, Hina has her plate too full. She is currently busy wrapping up Ekta Kapoor’s much-publicised Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she plays the primary antagonist Konmolika.
She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Lines, whose first look will be unveiled at Cannes film festival. Hina is the latest in the long list of TV actors—including Rajeev Khandelwal, Vikrant Massey, Karan Wahi, Kriti Kamra and Mouni Roy—who have transitioned from TV to films in recent years.
She will also feature in Arijit Singh's new music video Ranjhaanaa, along with her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma.
