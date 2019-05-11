Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hina Khan Touches 5 Million Followers on Instagram, Celebrates with Her Team

Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Lines.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Touches 5 Million Followers on Instagram, Celebrates with Her Team
Image: Instagram/Hina Khan
Loading...
Hina Khan touched 5 million followers on Instagram recently and the actor obviously cannot keep calm.

The 31-year-old actor, best known for her stints in TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Big Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindgii Kay’s reboot, took to Instagram on Saturday to share several photos and videos of the celebration that she had with her team and friends.

In the videos, she can be seen wearing a grey dress, cutting a large cake and sharing the feat with her close ones. Hina also shared several photos of the bouquets and wishes that she received from her well wishers.

Check them out here:

Screen Shot 2019-05-11 at 10.49.13 AM

Screen Shot 2019-05-11 at 10.49.18 AM

Screen Shot 2019-05-11 at 10.49.34 AM

Screen Shot 2019-05-11 at 10.49.51 AM

On the professional front, Hina has her plate too full. She is currently busy wrapping up Ekta Kapoor’s much-publicised Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she plays the primary antagonist Konmolika.

She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Lines, whose first look will be unveiled at Cannes film festival. Hina is the latest in the long list of TV actors—including Rajeev Khandelwal, Vikrant Massey, Karan Wahi, Kriti Kamra and Mouni Roy—who have transitioned from TV to films in recent years.

She will also feature in Arijit Singh's new music video Ranjhaanaa, along with her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram