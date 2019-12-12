Hina Khan Turns Into Beautiful Bride for New Video Raanjhana with Priyank Sharma

After making her Bollywood debut with the short film Lines, actress Hina Khan's latest project is a video song, sung by playback singer Arijit Singh. Hina will has paired up with her Bigg Boss housemate Priyank Sharma, who is also a close friend of the actress.

The official video of Raanjhana was released on Thursday morning. Before its release, Hina took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scene pictures from the sets. Wearing a red lehenga with golden work and laces, the actress posted a series of photos in her bridal look for the video. She captioned it, "From the sets of Raanjhana..."

She accessorised her outfit with a heavy choker piece, earrings, maang tikka and a nath. She completed her bridal look with chooda and kalira.

Hina hogged the limelight with her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Hina also earned fame for her role as Komolika in the revamped version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

This year has been quite eventful for Hina. She made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival. She has also been announced as the third sexiest Asian Woman of the year by a publication, leaving behind the likes of Katrina Kaif.

