Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta Break Ties After an Ugly Brawl: Report

Of late, there have been reports that Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi's friendship hit a major rough patch after the latter unfollowed the actress on Instagram.Now, if a latest report in SpotboyE is anything to go by, former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has also broken ties with Hina and unfollowed her on the photo-video sharing app, owing to his alleged feud with Priyank Sharma, who is a very close friend of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star."The total ignore that Hina and Vikas gave to each other was uglier than the cold 'Hi' which Hina and Parth exchanged. Almost everybody present at the Box Cricket League, wherein Hina and Vikas crossed paths, noticed that they maintained a distance and no effort was made from either side to talk to each other. Soon, tongues started wagging and one could hear people talking that the Vikas-Priyank Marriott fiasco was the reason and it was crystal clear that like in Luv's case, Hina and Priyank were a team," the portal quoted an eye witness as saying.On the professional front, Hina Khan is currently seen playing Komolika Chaubey, a negative character in daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Reportedly, the actress is preparing for her Bollywood debut and that she has been on a short vacation from the show because of preparations leading up to the film's production. However, Hina had denied that she was quitting the show and said that it was normal for her character Komolika to take breaks.The original Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for a total of 7 years and became one of the most followed shows on television. The current reboot started airing first in September 2018 and has Erica Fernandes as Prerna Basu, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, playing the lead roles.