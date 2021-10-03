Hina Khan Visits Her Father's Grave on Her Birthday, Pens Heartbreaking Note

Actress Hina Khan suddenly lost her father due to a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The actress, who was in Srinagar shooting for a music video rushed to Mumbai after hearing the news. She also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate herself during that time. On Sunday, Hina turned 34. However, instead of celebrating the occasion in a conventional way, Hina visited her dad’s grave. She also wrote an emotional note on Instagram.

She shared two pictures, one from outside the gates of the graveyard and another of pictures that she ordered to be put on his resting place. She penned a lengthy note that read, “It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful! In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together.. My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day (sic)."

She further wrote, “Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always…hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl.. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.. #MyHeroForever (sic)."

After her father’s untimely loss, the actress shared many posts expressing her grief. She recently shared a video of her mother getting teary-eyed while cutting a cake on his birth anniversary.

On the work front, Hina is known for TV soaps such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and the web-series Damaged 2.

