Hina Khan Vows to Take Care of Mother in Emotional Instagram Post

Actress Hina Khan tested negative for Covid-19 a few days ago and is now making sure that she spends quality time with her mother and gives her all the comfort and support she needs at the moment. Hina lost her father, Aslam Khan, on April 20 to cardiac arrest and her family is still trying to come to terms with it. Now, it seems she has taken it upon herself to become her family’s strongest pillar and support them in these tough times.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a slew of heartwarming candid pictures along with her mother. In the photos, Hina can be seen standing on the balcony of her house accompanied by her mom. She is seen clad in a casual tee that she mentioned belonged to her father, and paired it with a casual pair of pajamas. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be deep in a conversation.

The star penned a sweet note along with the photo in which she assured her mother that she will take care of her. She wrote that even though she is not a therapist, she will always listen to her. She further mentioned that both of them are strong and would get through this time.

Hina received the news about her father’s demise when she was shooting for a project in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai for his last rites but could not even grieve with her family as she tested positive for Covid-19 soon after.

Earlier this month, the Hacked actress had shared some photographs from her time in home isolation while she was recovering from coronavirus. In the heartfelt post, she had expressed her helplessness for not being able to be there with her mother to comfort her when she needed her the most.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video of Patthar Wargi. The song crooned by Ranvir is composed by B Praak. Its lyrics are written by Jaani. Hina is seen performing opposite Tanmay Ssingh in the video.

