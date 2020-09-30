Hina Khan Warns Bigg Boss 14 Contestants to Beware of Sher Khan in New Promo

Television reality show Bigg Boss is just four days away from being premiered and the promos are only making fans more curious about contestants for the upcoming season. The recent promo of the show featuring Bigg Boss 11 first runner up and television actress Hina Khan has got fans of the show excited. In the promo, Hina exudes a gangster personality arresting viewers’ attention in her no-nonsense avatar. She warns the housemates to beware of Sher Khan, who probably is one of the contestants on the show.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is seen in glittering shorts paired with a white and pink bomber jacket, along with knee-length high boots. Khan was also seen in the virtual press conference hosted by the makers in the recent past which also had show’s host Salman Khan.

Sharing the promo on social media platform, Bigg Boss wrote, “Ho jaao savdhaan kyunki aa rahi phir ek baar, #SherKhan! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.”

In an earlier promo released on Monday, Bigg Boss season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla assured putting the upcoming season Bigg Boss 14’s contestants through a challenging journey just like his.

Meanwhile, a list of contestants doing rounds on the Internet speculates Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli as probable contestants on the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu in confirmed. Rahul Vaidya was one of the contestants of Indian Idol season one in 2004. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are television actors.

This year, the show will be slightly different considering the coronavirus pandemic. The makers have said that all the precautions and safety measures will be taken care of during the shooting. The contestants will be quarantined till the time they enter the Bigg Boss 14 house on October 3. The Bigg Boss house set is situated in Mumbai’s Film City. The show will air on ColorsTV at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 10:30 pm during weekdays.