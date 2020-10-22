Hina Khan was a Runaway at Age 7, Watch Video as She Opens up to Sidharth Shukla

Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior during the first two weeks, along side show's previous seasons' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The toofani trio had a blast during their short stay in the show as they enjoyed special powers and even eliminated Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol in the first two evictions. Now, they have exited and only the new contestants, known as freshers, remain in the house for now.

During her BB 14 stint, Hina was much talked about for taking a stand against Sidharth, who seemed to be overpowering and manipulating her and Gauahar. However, all said and done, Hina and other two seniors are out of the BB house and will now be settling back into their professional and personal space.

Now, a video of Hina from the BB house is winning over the hearts of her fans on social media. In the clip, Hina can be seen opening up about her childhood memory with Sidharth, in which she confesses being a runaway at age 7. Take a look at the candid confession from Hina in this video from BB house.

Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth participated in the Game Over task in their last involvement with BB 14 house. As Sidharth's team lost, his teammates Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were also shown the door. But, Eijaz and Pavitra have returned back and are now part of the red zone, and can be evicted anytime.

BB 14 airs on weekdays at 10:30 pm and on weekends at 9 pm.