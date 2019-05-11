English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan Will Not Just Walk the Red Carpet at Cannes But Will Also Speak at the Film Fest
Popular actress Hina Khan is set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in style.
Image: Instagram/Hina Khan
Loading...
Popular actress Hina Khan is set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in style. She will not only walk the red carpet, but also be a speaker at the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14-25.
According to a source, she will wrap up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Sunday and jet off to Cannes on the same day. She has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. Hina will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.
"It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," Hina said in a statement.
"Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds, but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them," she added.
The talk will be followed by the first look launch event of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.
Follow @News18Movies for more
According to a source, she will wrap up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Sunday and jet off to Cannes on the same day. She has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. Hina will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.
"It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," Hina said in a statement.
"Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds, but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them," she added.
The talk will be followed by the first look launch event of her film Lines, which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Cannot Curtail Natural Instincts of Special Players Like Pant: Amre
- Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses in This Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results