Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Shares a Loved-up Photo from Their Milan Trip, See Here

Hina and Rocky, who have been together for several years now, met on the set of her debut TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Shares a Loved-up Photo from Their Milan Trip, See Here
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal in Milan. (Image: Instagram/ Rocky Jaiswal)
Rocky Jaiswal took to Instagram on Monday to share several pictures from his Milan holiday with girlfriend Hina Khan. The two were there to shoot Hina’s new film Wish List.

Sharing their romantic images, Rocky wrote, “An evergreen, everlasting love story with a pinch of new found self obsession in between the shooting schedule of #WishList in #Milan.” Directed by Rahat Kazmi, Wish List also stars actor Jitendra Rai in a pivotal role.



Hina and Rocky, who have been together for several years now, met on the set of her debut TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They made their relationship public last year when Hina was participating in Bigg Boss 11.

Lately, Rocky has accompanied Hina everywhere from her first film Lines’ promotions at Cannes to across Europe where she is currently filming Wish List. He was also there by her side in London where she was shooting for her international project Doorman.

Last seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, Hina created quite a splash at the Cannes red carpet this year, where she met other Indian celebs in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas. Hina is currently travelling the world focusing on her film career.



