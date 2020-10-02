Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Wishes Her on Birthday With a Romantic Video

Actress Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shared a throwback video of their romantic moment in Italy and wished her a happy birthday. Sharing the video on Instagram, "Jaise chilmilaati dhoop mein..Chaaon ki bahaar khill gayi..Hum jeet gaye harr manzill tabhi..Jabb safar mein tum mill gayi..@realhinakhan #HiRo #Us #MilanInMilan," Rocky captioned it.

Hina reacted to the video, writing, "Bohot saara pyaar..Sirf pyaar (Love and a lot of love)."

The actress' good friend and actor Priyank Sharma wrote in the comments section of Rocky's post, "Pappi dono ko (Kisses to you both)." Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and fell in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Hina, who was last seen in the initial episodes of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, will be now appearing on Bigg Boss 14. The actress has a special role to play in the reality show and what it is will only be revealed in the premiere night. Along with Hina, former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will also be seen as special guests with special roles.

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan will launch on October 3.