Hina Khan's Elegant Saree Ensemble From Gaurav Gupta's Collection Steals The Show

From the television screen to the Cannes red carpet, Hina Khan has won a million hearts across the globe. Not only her acting skills in the popular television show Ye Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai but her great sense of styling in the Bigg Boss 11 also became the talk of the town.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans to her adorable pictures. Recently, she broke the internet as she shared some beautiful snaps of her sartorial powers.

On Saturday, the actress raised the temperatures at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, where she attended Gaurav Gupta’s show. The designer showcased his latest collection, Starland, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Hina also attended Gaurav Gupta’s exhibition wearing an ensemble from his collection. The actress looked stunning in a unique and elegant saree ensemble.

The outfit had a one-sided power shoulder sleeve and cut-out detailing around the waist. The dazzling diva made us skip a heartbeat with this entire outfit and we must take some styling cues from her. Because her outfit was so powerful, she kept her accessories minimal. Hina just added a pair of statement dazzling earrings and a matching ring, that’s it.

Hina’s outfit can be a cocktail favourite that brides-to-be can simply wear for evening wedding festivities. You may also glam things up like Hina by adding your hairdo and makeup.

Fans showered a lot more love and compliments under the post. One of them wrote, “I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come? If you like this comment, smile once and like this and let me know you like it.”

