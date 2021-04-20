movies

Hina Khan's Father Passes Away in Mumbai

Hina Khan and father

Hina Khan was away in Kashmir for shoot and has flown back to Mumbai upon hearing the news of her father's demise.

Actress Hina Khan’s father has passed away in Mumbai. As per several reports, he dies after suffering cardiac arrest. Hina meanwhile has been away in Kashmir for a shoot.

Reportedly, after being apprised of the news, Hina is flying back to Mumbai to be with her family.

Hina used to share funny moments with her father on social media quite often. During last year’s Covid lockdown, the duo kept entertaining us with fun videos.

first published:April 20, 2021, 19:43 IST