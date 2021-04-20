Hina Khan's Father Passes Away in Mumbai

Actress Hina Khan’s father has passed away in Mumbai. As per several reports, he dies after suffering cardiac arrest. Hina meanwhile has been away in Kashmir for a shoot.

Reportedly, after being apprised of the news, Hina is flying back to Mumbai to be with her family.

Hina used to share funny moments with her father on social media quite often. During last year’s Covid lockdown, the duo kept entertaining us with fun videos.

