Hina Khan's First Co-star Ali Merchant Remembers Working With the Actress, Calls Her Hard Working

Actor Ali Merchant, who was Hina Khan’s co-star in TV’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recalls working with the actress fondly. Ali also calls Hina hard-working.

Recently, Ali held a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram. During the session, one fan asked the actor about his experience working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To which, he said, “YRKKH is one show that whoever has been a part of will always cherish it for the rest of their lives and will always have great memories with everybody on the sets.”

The actor further added, "It was always fun and amazing to work with @realhinakhan and she has worked really hard for where she is today." Ali also thanked producer Rajan Shahi for the show.

Hina replied to Ali’s response, "Awwww...The first ever boy in Akshara's life. Love you Ali."

For the uninitiated, Hina was paired opposite to Ali in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before Karan Mehra entered into the picture. While, Hina played Akshara, Ali played the role of Rituraj.

Hina played the lead role in the show for 8 long years before quitting the show in 2016. Whereas, Ali was seen in the show in the initial stages of the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more