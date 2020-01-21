Hina Khan's Hacked Trailer Gets 4 Million Views in a Day
Hina Khan's Bollywood debut film Hacked's trailer, which showed her as a victim of a stalker, has got more than four million views on YouTube in just over a day.
Rohan Shah (L) and Hina Khan in 'Hacked'
The trailer of Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, which will launch Bigg Boss star Hina Khan in Bollywood, has got more than four million views in just over a day.
"You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now," reads the caption of the trailer that was published on January 19.
Hina said, "The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful." The stalker thriller is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.
"Hacked is a story of real-life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It's relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers," he said.
Referring to Hina's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhatt had earlier shared: "Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected."
"She has a unique sense of style and from a 'saas-bahu' girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in Hacked and when I saw her after Bigg Boss, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?" he added about the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant.
