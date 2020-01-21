Hina Khan's Hacked Trailer Gets 4 Million Views in a Day

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, which will launch Bigg Boss star Hina Khan in Bollywood, has got more than four million views in just over a day.

"You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now," reads the caption of the trailer that was published on January 19.

Hina said, "The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful." The stalker thriller is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

"Hacked is a story of real-life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It's relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers," he said.

Referring to Hina's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhatt had earlier shared: "Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected."

"She has a unique sense of style and from a 'saas-bahu' girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in Hacked and when I saw her after Bigg Boss, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?" he added about the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

