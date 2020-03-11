Hina Khan’s Holi 2020 Pics will Leave You In Awe of Her

Hina Khan often creates buzz on social media with her pictures or controversies. This time again, the Hacked actress has become the talk of the town after she shared a picture of her with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In the snap, the couple can be seen lying next to each other with their heads resting beside one another.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram stories, Hina wrote, “Holi ke baad ke kuch ghanton ki kahani”.

The actress celebrated Holi with her friends and Rocky and shared glimpses of festivities on the social media platform. In most of the pictures, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress can be seen smeared with various colours and enjoying lovely moments with her beau.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen looking somewhere in the sky as her beau looks at her with love.

Hina and Rocky often shares their adorable pictures, paint he social media red with their love.



On Rocky’s birthday, the actress penned a sweet note to make the day special. She wrote, “Kya Likhun...You heal me @rockyj1 Happy Birthday love and Happy Valentine’s Day”.

Hina shot to fame with TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the lead role of Akshara for 8 years. Hina and Rocky met on the set of the show, in which Rocky worked as a supervising producer.