Hina Khan's Instagram Family Grows to 10 million

Actress Hina Khan has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram. She thanked fans for the love and support in her new post on social media. Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with balloons.

"10 Million Strong Thank you," she wrote as the caption, tagging the post with #10MillionHinaholics #10MillionInstaHearts.

The actress recently shared a series of videos which highlight a fun conversation with her dad regarding her cards. In the video she is heard asking her father why he has blocked all her credit and debit cards.

Her father, who is being recorded as he makes the bed, says that it is the lockdown period and one should save many at such times. The ace TV actress is then heard asking how does she shop or even buy coffee when she has to. Responding to the question her savage father replies saying you can take Rs 200 cash from me to purchase coffee.

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, and has dabbled in music albums.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Hacked" earlier this year, and was also seen in the film "Unlock". Hina recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5", and briefly entered the "Bigg Boss 14" house as a Toofani Senior.