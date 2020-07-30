Hina Khan's Look From Naagin 5 Revealed, Fans Declare it a Blockbuster

A promo for Naagin 5 released a few days ago had teased that a new face would be revealed as the shape shifting serpent. Fans immediately speculated that the new Naagin would be actress Hina Khan.

Now a new promo released by the channel has revealed Hina's look from the upcoming season, and fans have already declared it a blockbuster.

Hina has been revealed to be the most powerful Naagin of the franchise. "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!," Colors wrote while sharing the promo.

Naagin 5 will be followed after Naagin 4's finale is aired. For the finale, Surbhi Jyoti from the third season and Adaa Khan, who was seen in Naagin 1 and 2, will also appear. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai along with Surbhi and Adaa recently shared a bunch of selfies from the sets while shooting.

Rashami got emotional on the last day of her shoot on Naagin 4. She clicked farewell pictures with the other actresses and gave a speech on the sets and thanked the director for the experience.

The 4th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series got disrupted by the lockdown and wrapped up sooner than expected, but anticipation for the fifth season is already high. The casting of Hina Khan as the new face of the shape-shifting snake was confirmed by her co-actor Mohit Malhotra.

