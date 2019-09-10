Hina Khan's 'Majnu' Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Knows Exactly How to Make Her Happy

Hina Khan's birthday is still a few days away, but beau Rocky Jaiswal is leaving no stone unturned in making her forthcoming day all the more special for her. Hina posted several images of herself on Instagram stories that show her and Rocky on a shopping spree, which they wound up with a classy, romantic dinner and a few gifts that Rocky gave to Hina, few days before her birthday. Naturally, Hina was left wanting for more.

In various videos posted by Hina to her Instagram, we can see the couple getting mushy and romantic with each other. They started the night with shopping around town and wrapped it up with an intimate dinner. In between, Rocky gifted Hina with bags full goodies, prompting Hina to comment "My birthday has already begun."

See some of the images of the couple from their romantic evening here;

Earlier, Hina, along with Rocky, paid a visit to Kanchi Singh, the former's co-star from the popular show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain. Kanchi also posted a picture of the meet on her Instagram handle.

Read: Hina Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With 'Yeh Rishta..' Co-stars Kanchi Singh, Rohan Mehra

On the work front, Hina will be making her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film.

In an interview to an entertainment website, Vikram Bhatt revealed details about his film and why he signed Hina for the role. He said (via), "I think for the film, there is something about Hina which is extremely appealing. She is a great mix of sensuality and class. Even on her Instagram, her pictures are extremely classy, and she is a good actor. She plays the editor of a fashion magazine in the movie and I think, she just fits the role perfectly.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.