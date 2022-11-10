Hina Khan’s Mumbai Apartment Is A Vibe In Itself And Here's The Proof

From being a television actress to ruling our hearts on the Cannes red carpet, Hina Khan’s journey truly has inspired us all. The beauty is not only known for her acting skills but also her sartorial choices. You must have seen Hina’s IG feed, which seems to be a treat for all the fashion-goers.

But today, we are not going to discuss her fits at all; rather we will go deep down via her feed to watch her luxurious house in Mumbai. Recently, the actress celebrated her Diwali and posted some beautiful pictures where she was seen making rangoli. The floor gave the vibe of absolute luxury and it was black and white.

Hina was seen in a fuchsia monochrome outfit that looked gorgeous. It perfectly balanced the Indian and western ensemble as the kurti had a halter neck and embellished pants.

Hina’s entire room has been designed on a turquoise blue theme, from her bed to the side table, everything has that monochrome vibe. The diva has also prepared a cosy corner in her room to sit on the floor and has put green coloured pillows in contrast. Like any hotel gallery, Hina Khan has decorated the walls of her house with photos and paintings

Hina Khan was most recently seen in Seven One, her second web series after Damaged 2. In the series, she played Radhika Shroff, a female police officer. Although Hina is not currently starring in any television shows, she has recently appeared in several music videos, including Runjhun, Mohabbat Hai, and Main Bhi Barbaad.

The actress was recently seen in a guest appearance on Shaan’s reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, which aired on Star Bharat.

