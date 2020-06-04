Hina Khan's 'Rainy Workout' Session Pictures Are Proof She Is Fitness Obsessed

Actress Hina Khan doesn't believe in taking a rain check when it comes to working out. So, she stepped out to attend her pilates class despite the rains in Mumbai.

After urging people of Mumbai to stay safe, Hina took to Instagram to share a series of photographs where she is seen headed for her pilates class in a raincoat.

She used social media to share a glimpse of her rainy workout session. In the video, Hina is seen in a blue raincoat. She expresses joy at being able to wear a raincoat after so many years.

Last month, Hina took to Instagram and spoke of how she ensures wearing stylish outfits while exercising.

She wrote: "Life is too short. Make every outfit count..Like I always say #WorkOutInStyle I don't put hard work just in the workouts, I make sure I wear stylish outfits too.. This makes me feel so happy while working out.. My efforts make me feel so good, complete, happy ,very happy from the Inside.. what makes you happy."

Apart from her workout pictures and videos, Hina has been treating fans with sneak peek into her other activities, including cooking.

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in "Hacked", a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting everything out there on the web can be dangerous.