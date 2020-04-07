Hina Khan's Reaction to Old Boarding Pass is Every Traveler During Lockdown, Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan has taken it upon herself to entertain fans during the 21 days lockdown in the country. The actress is making sure that her social media followers share some light moments throughout the day with her witty and funny posts on quarantine life.

After mopping the floors and a painful yet hilarious doormat scrubbing session, the actress channeled her Balaji spirits as she sits to clear her bags. In the video, Hina is seen transferring all her essentials on to her bed. However, suddenly, on finding an old boarding pass, she reminisces about her past travel trips and tears roll down her cheeks.

Adding more drama to it, Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din from Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker is heard playing in the backdrop.

In the caption, she elaborated how "in the phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdown and pandemic, a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters."

"The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore (sic)," she added.

In her "funny version of that real life," which is, "heartbreaking, mind wreaking and soul-crushing," she added "few inspirational Balaji elements" to the video.

The hilarious video clip has received warm reactions from her industry friends. Popular names like Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Karanvir Bohra among others commented on the video with laughing and heart-in-the-eyes emojis.

Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Bollywood film Hacked.

