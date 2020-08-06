Hindi Dubbed Version of Telugu Hit 'Mr Majnu' Crosses 100mn Views

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is sure on a record-busting spree online. The Hindi dubbed version of his film "Mr. Majnu" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The film premiered on July 4 on the video-hosting site. The dubbed version has garnered 101,188,137 views at the time of publishing.

In the 2019 release, Akhil plays a charming ladies' man, who is determined to win the love of a Miss Goody-Two-Shoes despite the odds. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and is directed by Venky Atluri.

Akhil made his debut with a cameo role in Manam (2014). His first lead role was in the 2015 film, Akhil. His performance in the film bagged him a Filmfare Award South. He then went on to act in films such as Hello and Mr. Majnu.

Akhil currently waiting for the release of his new film 'Most Eligible Bachelor', which is slated for the year 2021. Earlier, the makers had planned to release the film in October 2020, coinciding with Dusshera. Since the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the makers have postponed the release.

Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is produced under the banner of GA 2 Pictures.