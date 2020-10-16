Hindi Film Industry to Shift Out of Mumbai? Maharashtra Govt Locks Horns with BJP

Politics has now begun in Maharashtra over murmurs of shifting of the Hindi film industry out of Mumbai, to Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued a statement saying attempts were being made to malign and shift the Hindi film industry and the same will not be tolerated. The statement assumes significance since it is for the first time the CM has spoken over the ongoing probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Today, senior leader from the NCP and cabinet minister Nawab Malik too responded to the rumours by stating, "Several attempts are being made to defame Bollywood and shift it out of Mumbai, to Uttar Pradesh. We will not allow the same." Last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had unveiled grand plans of setting up a mega film city, touted to be India's largest, in Uttar Pradesh.

Surprisingly, the MNS, which has been vocal in its opposition to the government has extended its support this time around.

The BJP meanwhile directly hit out at the CM, Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra BJP leader Amarjeet Mishra said that the CM needs to step out of his residence to understand the reality of the situation.

"The previous government had decided to further develop the 521 acre Film city with a grant of 2050 crore rupees. But nothing has happened post the MVA Government came to power in Maharashtra. If nothing is done, this industry will shift elsewhere," he added.