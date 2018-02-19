English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindi Medium 2: Homi Adajania Reveals The New Film Will be Engaging and Hilarious
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, "Hindi Medium" revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Hindi Medium.
Mumbai: Homi Adajania will be directing the sequel to Hindi Medium with actor Irrfan Khan playing the lead. The filmmaker says the film's story is very "amusing yet emotional".
The news of Adajania getting on board to direct the quirky franchise comedy for Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films banner was announced on Monday.
"I ambled into Dinoo's (Vijan) room and he was sitting down to a narration. I had enjoyed the first one ('Hindi Medium') and the way these writers have taken the narrative forward is very clever," Adajania said in a statement.
"So yeah, I pretty much gate-crashed the narration and it was so engaging and hilarious that I told him I'd be happy to direct it if he had no director attached to the project. It's been a while since I've found any material so amusing yet emotional," he added.
Vijan and Adajania have worked on films Being Cyrus and Cocktail.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.
While Irrfan has come on board for the sequel, there is no word on Qamar getting back for the second part.
About roping in Adajania for the sequel, Vijan said: "Homi doesn't make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn't bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no-brainer. I guess from Maddock's stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for 'Hindi Medium 2' and that's exactly I have signed him on."
Hindi Medium 2 story will be flash-forward by a decade and will narrate the story of Irrfan's character Raj.
Also Watch
The news of Adajania getting on board to direct the quirky franchise comedy for Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films banner was announced on Monday.
"I ambled into Dinoo's (Vijan) room and he was sitting down to a narration. I had enjoyed the first one ('Hindi Medium') and the way these writers have taken the narrative forward is very clever," Adajania said in a statement.
"So yeah, I pretty much gate-crashed the narration and it was so engaging and hilarious that I told him I'd be happy to direct it if he had no director attached to the project. It's been a while since I've found any material so amusing yet emotional," he added.
Vijan and Adajania have worked on films Being Cyrus and Cocktail.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.
While Irrfan has come on board for the sequel, there is no word on Qamar getting back for the second part.
About roping in Adajania for the sequel, Vijan said: "Homi doesn't make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn't bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no-brainer. I guess from Maddock's stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for 'Hindi Medium 2' and that's exactly I have signed him on."
Hindi Medium 2 story will be flash-forward by a decade and will narrate the story of Irrfan's character Raj.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes