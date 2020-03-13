Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary is Not Keen on Watching Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan's much talked about film Angrezi Medium, which is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, was shown in multiple screenings across Mumbai on Thursday. However, the director and writer of its prequel film Hindi Medium (2017), Saket Chaudhary says he wasn't not invited to any screenings. He also expressed his lack of excitement in Angrezi Medium.

The director said he has neither watched nor was he invited for the screening of Angrezi Medium. "I am not in touch with the team and Maddock films," he said in an interview.

Angrezi Medium (2020) is helmed by Homi Adajania. When asked whether Saket was approached to take it forward first, he said, "Yes, they (producer Dinesh Vijan) had approached me but I didn't want to do it."

"I was not supposed to do it as I was never keen on a sequel because I said what I had to in Hindi Medium. I didn't feel the need for a sequel. I make films when I have to say something about it. I felt I told the audience the story I wanted to. There was nothing new to say about education and family after that," he added. When further inquired if he would like to watch how Angrezi Medium has panned out, he said, "Maybe, maybe not!"

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal and releases on March 13, 2020.

